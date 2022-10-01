PERRY, Ga. — Mary Elizabeth McLellan Ray, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

A celebration of life was held 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Grace Church with Rev. Don Caulley officiating.

Mary was born in Greenville to the late Magnus and Elizabeth Parker McLellan. After high school graduation, Mary continued her education and earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in elementary education and always taught kindergarten. After living in Mississippi and Alabama, she settled in Perry, Ga., where she would raise her three children.

Mary was a member of the Akikta Club of Perry and Grace Church. She loved gardening, watching football, being “social” and shopping with friends and family. Her greatest passion in life was her family, and she will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Mary are her loving children, Melissa, “Missy” Adams (Jeff) of Macon, Will Ray (Heather) of Perry and Betsy Roth (Matt) of Warner Robins; seven grandchildren, Eli Adams, Ella Grace Adams, River Ray, Jeffrey Ray, Evan Roth, Parker Kate Roth, and Caroline Roth; and her brother, Mike McClellen of Charleston.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at Watson-hunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family requests memorials be made to Grace Church, 1736 Houston Lake Road, Perry, GA 31069.