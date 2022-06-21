TILLATOBA — Michael Glenn Lane II, of Tillatoba, lost his courageous 12 month battle with an extremely rare and aggressive subtype of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Tuesday, June 14, at Grenada Lake Medical Center.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 19, at Frienship East Church of God with Pastor Mark Moore presiding.

He was born July 2, 1992 and welcomed home by his big sister, Dana, who loved him with all her heart. He attended school in Charleston and went on to work for Fly Timber Company. He was 29 years old at the time of his passing.

Mikey, as he was known to those that loved him, was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and climb the occasional tree. He enjoyed playing pool and could often be found shooting a game a the Sport’s Center in Grenada.

Mikey loved his mom, Kim, his sister Dana, and his fiance’, Mackenzie, and he was never ashamed to tell them how much they meant to him. When Mikey was diagnosed and doctors determined he had at most, 6 months to live, his “girls” surrounded him with love and encouragement. He never complained and he never game up, even on those days that he knew his illness was winning.

Survivors include his mother, Kim Simmons Brower (Dale) of Tillatoba; two sisters, Dana Lane Harget (Doug McCord) of Tillatoba and Sarah Dale Brower of Louisville, Ky.; his fiance’, Mackenzie Reese of Tillatoba; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Simmons of Grenada; six aunts, a niece and numerous nephews; and a furbaby, Magnus Alexander.

Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roy and Grace Lane of Charleston; his maternal grandfather, Ardis Simmons of Money; and an uncle, Gary Simmons of Scobey.

Pallbearers were Tristan Beck, Kristoffer Williams, Thomas Rutherford, Mikel Lee, Michael Long, Keith Venable, Rob Waldo and Casey Hollis. Honorary pallbearers were Doug McCord, Brian Heafner, Shane Scallions and Brandon Lee.