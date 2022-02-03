CHARLESTON — Misty Lynn Ford, age 44, passed away Tuesday morning, March 1, at her mother’s home.

The family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. for visitation and services to follow at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, at Womble Funeral Home in Charleston.

She was a member of Hope Church of God.

She is survived by her parents, Connie Smith, Barry Roberts and stepfather Randy Smith, all of Charleston; her children, Sabrina Beard Putman of Pope, Dustin Ford and Dylan Ford, both of Charleston; a sister, brother, and 2 grandchildren.