GAUTIER —Nancy Carol Dungan Fortenberry of Gautier, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, June 11, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston on December 24, 1939 to Francis Lee and Maudie Dungan.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 16, at O’Bryant-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula with interment following at Biloxi National Cemetery.

"Sister Nancy," as she was known to so many, lived a life of faith, devotion, and service. At an early age, she experienced a profound conversion and dedicated her life to living out her Christian faith. She wrote, sang, and recorded gospel music, and she played piano and organ for church services. She also taught bible study. For over 50 years, she served as pastor's wife to her husband, Reverend Jimmy Fortenberry, an ordained minister in the Church of God of Cleveland, Tenn.

Through the decades, she offered counsel, comfort, and encouragement to countless souls in moments of crisis or struggle, always with an inspiring or enlightening passage from the King James Bible. She was known, not only for her faith and devotion, but also for her compassion. She always saw the best in everyone. Though petite in stature, her impact on her community was beyond measure. She was treasured by all who knew her.

She loved the natural world, a legacy of her early life on a farm in the north Mississippi hill country. She rejoiced in the changing of the seasons, in her roses and gladiolas, in the whistle of a bobwhite quail or the coo of a mourning dove. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gathering with extended family at Dungan family reunions, and cheering on her grandchildren at Gautier High football games.

After nurturing generations of children with her gentle manner and loving support, she retired from her position as assistant teacher with the Pascagoula-Gautier School District in 2002.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Jimmy Fortenberry, of Gautier; along with her children, Amelia (Matthew) Franz, Dr. Phillip (Dionne) Fortenberry, Laura (Jason) Pugh; and her grandchildren, Kayla and Jacob Pugh, Nikolas, Anna, and Samuel Franz, and Ella and Elizabeth Fortenberry.

Her family draws comfort from the conviction that she is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and among that "great cloud of witnesses" who have passed on before her to a land of no sorrow or pain.

