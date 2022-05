St. LOUIS — Nathaniel Davis Jr., age 69, of St. Louis, Mo. passed away on Saturday May 14, in St. Louis.

Visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Tutwiler Funeral Home in Tutwiler. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Galena Baptist Church in Tutwiler with burial following in Brooklyn Church Cemetery near Webb.

Tutwiler Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.