PEORIA, Ill. — Nina J. Booker Spraggs, age 68, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

A celebration of life was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at T. W. Parks Colonial Chapel, Peoria. Committal will be Friday, January 28, at 1 pm. at the Parrish Grove Cemetery in Oakland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Spraggs; her parents, Edmond and Ines Booker; her son, Jerrimic Sherian Booker; her sister, Betty J. Booker Kuykendall; and her brothers, John E. Booker, Billy W. Booker and Edmond Booker Jr.

Nina is survived by her son, Edmond Earl Booker (Helen) of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Shirley Booker of Peoria; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.