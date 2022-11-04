CASCILLA — Noretta Beard, 84, of Cascilla, passed away Thursday, April 7, in Grenada.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Mark Moore officiating. Interment followed in Stonefield Cemetery at Cascilla.

She was born April 2, 1938 in Marion County to Rev. Irone H. and Gladys Morgan Beard. Noretta was a long-time employee of Koppers in Grenada. She faithfully attended North Shady Grove Church of God as long as her health allowed.

While Noretta had no children of her own, she treated her nieces, nephews as well as many other children just like they were her own. Her sweet and kind spirit will be missed and fondly remembered for many years to come.

Survivors include a sister, Wanda Winstead of Grenada; brother, Byron Beard of Water Valley and her beloved nieces and nephews, Rusty Bailey, Dyna Bailey, Regina Ross, Caleb Beard, Sarah Beard and Chad Beard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jerome and Lynn Beard; and nephews, Josh and Derek Beard.

Pallbearers were Rusty Bailey, Steve Bailey, Caleb Beard, Samy McCracken, Phillip Ross and Hunter Taylor.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.