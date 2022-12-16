TIPPO — Orris “Buddy” Scallions, age 82, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, at his home in Tippo.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 16. at Tippo First United Methodist Church from 1-2 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Ray Branch officiating. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Buddy was born on January 10, 1940, to the late John Edgar Scallions and Ruth Kendall Scallions.

He was a member of the Tippo First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Brenda Nichols Scallions; two daughters, Katie (Tracy) Davis, and Kelly (Dan) Blend; one son, Adam (Missy) Scallions; five grandchildren, Dalton (Tori) Davis, Laura (Jeremey) Woods, Austin Blend, Aiden and Landon Scallions; two great-grandchildren, Jace Woods and Merritt Davis; a sister, Linda (Byron) Burns; and a brother, Shelly (Joan) Scallions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Lena and Dorothy Davis.

Pallbearers are Don Davis, Jeremy Davis, Jimmy Davis, Neal Davis, Ronnie Davis, John Ed Scallions, Austin Blend Brian Burns, Joey Burns and Tim Burns.

Honorary pallbearers are Wyatt Buchanan, Jed Davis and Aiden Scallions.

The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Condolences may be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.