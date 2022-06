SCOBEY — Peggy Lynn Hudspeth, age 75, passed away on Friday, June 17, in Conway, AR.

The family held a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, at New Hope Presbyterian Cemetery in Scobey with interment at the cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She is survived by a daughter, Dana Sullivan McGinnis; a brother, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.