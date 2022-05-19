CHARLESTON — Rickey Andrew Williamson, age 61, passed away Monday, May 16, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- North MS in Oxford.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Womble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Shelly Scallions and comments by John Eden. Interment will be in Friendship East Baptist Cemetery.

Born September 23, 1960, in Charleston, he was the son of J D and Maxine Hackman Williamson.

He is survived by one daughter, Nahasi Tiquilaa Wilson of Oxford; two sisters, Sandra (Bevon) Smith of Charleston and Rebecca W. Coates of Charleston; two brothers, Jerry (Cathy) Williamson of Charleston and Chet Williamson of Charleston; special friends, Rosella Brown of Charleston, Donna Hunnicut of Charleston and Danny Ransom of Charleston.

Pallbearers are Jimbo Evans, Jay Evans, Allen Coates, Martin Evans, Gus Denman and Jonathan Eden.

The family requests memorials be made to the donor’s choice.

