ENID — Rodger Dale Sturgis Jr., age 53, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. until service time at noon, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.

Dale is survived by two sons, Josh Sturgis of Enid and Steven Sturgis of Holcomb; a daughter, Adrienne Hill of Scobey; his mother, Carol Sturgis of Enid; two sisters; one brother, and three grandchildren.

Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.