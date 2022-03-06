BRUCE — Ronald Winfred Parker passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, with family by his side. He was 72 years old.

Ronnie was born on December 26, 1949 in West Point to Dorothy and the late C.W. Parker.

He graduated from East Tallahatchie High School in 1967 where he was Student Council president. He attended Mississippi State University and graduated in 1972 with a BS degree in accounting.

Throughout his business career, he worked for Arthur Andersen, Chart House, Bonanza and as President and CEO of Pizza Inn. He was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Emory, Texas.

Ronnie was passionate about MSU sports and passed that love on to his children. His love of college football allowed him to serve his community on the board of directors for the Cotton Bowl for several years. Ronnie also loved to fish and was the owner of Lake Fork Trophy Lures.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy “Dot” Parker of Charleston; wife, Anne Parker; daughters, Lisa Blume (Will), Laura Brooks (Bryant) and Leslie Vandiver (Jared); son, Charles Parker (Natalie); and sisters, Debbie Akre (Steve), Patti Livingston (Darrell) and Pam Stevens (Terry). He also had 8 grandchildren (Reagan, Kate, Carter, Allie, Maddie, Lyla, Graham and Sloane) that he thought the world of.

The family will be having a private memorial service in Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal shelter as dad was always looking to find a home for a pet in need and truly cherished man’s best friend.