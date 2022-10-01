SARAH — Sadie Ruth Little Moore, age 71, of Sarah passed away Saturday, Jan. 8.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 14,beginning at 1 p.m. at Paul Cemetery in Rosebloom with Daniel Campbell of Memphis officiating. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Sadie was born in Sledge to Dave Little and Eppie Beatrice Rice Cornelius Little on Jan. 31, 1950. She attended schools in Sledge and Sardis. She was married to Arnold Lee Moore and was the proud mother of two sons, Michael and Terry. She worked in various factories and casinos and was a very talented artist. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She loved her family deeply and was a beloved aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews.

Sadie is survived by three sisters, Jean Overall of Sarah, Patricia Cook of Sardis and Bettye Porter of Memphis; one granddaughter, Cia Moore of Batesville; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Moore; parents, Dave and Eppie Little; sons, Terry and Michael; sisters, Barbara Wilson and Fran Cummins; and brothers, David Little and Charles Cornelius.

The family requests memorials be made to: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite 1100 N. Bethesda, MD 20814.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.