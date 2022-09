CHARLESTON — Samuel Lee Dunn, age 58, former construction worker, passed away Friday, Sept. 16.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Townes Funeral Home in Grenada with funeral services being held 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Locopolis M.B. Church near Charleston. Interment will follow in Locopolis Church Cemetery.