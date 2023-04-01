JACKSON — Savannah Earlean Little Bennett, age 81, formerly of Charleston, passed away, Monday, Dec. 12.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 15, at Griffin Memorial Baptist Church in Jackson with a graveside service following at Rowland Cemetery near Charleston.

Earlean was born Aug. 28, 1941 in Charleston to Lent and Lucy Little.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Renne Bennet; sisters, Elvin and Johnnie; and 2 grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Robert Armstrong (Pam) of Greenville; her daughter, Cheryl Coyler of Richland; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.