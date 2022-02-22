CASCILLA — Sherry Jean Franklin Hill, 69, of Cascilla, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the New Bethel Holiness Church with Rev. James “Bubba” Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the North Shady Grove Cemetery at Cascilla. Family and friends will gather from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church.

She was born Sept. 5, 1952 in Charleston to Madison Eugene and Martha Kathryn Byars Franklin.

Sherry was a devoted member of the New Bethel Holiness Church at Rosebloom. She enjoyed being a community correspondent writing the Cascilla News for the Grenada Star and The Sun-Sentinel for many years. Sherry worked as a bus driver for the Grenada School District for over 20 years lovingly treating each child that rode her bus as her own.

A skilled homemaker, Sherry loved to cook, sew and especially enjoyed canning. Her absence leaves a void in the hearts of those who loved her, but we take comfort in knowing she is in the presence of our Savior and loved ones who have gone before.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Larry Joe Hill of Cascilla; daughter, Kimberly Hill Frazier of Cascilla; son, Shaun Darren Hill of Cascilla; sister, Shirley Ann Smith of Cascilla; brother, Eugene Leon Franklin Aldrich of Monson, Mass.; five grandchildren, Will Sturgis, Fallon Sturgis, Andy Robinson, Zachary Hill and Christal Power; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Larry Joe Hill, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Sam Byars, JaMarkus Collins, Eric Loerker, Andy Robinson, Dyllan Stroup and Will Sturgis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.