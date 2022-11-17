CHARLESTON — Shirley Ann Weeks, age 86, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, at the Tallahatchie General Hospital’s Extended Care Facility.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Womble Funeral Home with the service following at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Magnolia Gardens Cemetery.

She was a member of Friendship East Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Weeks.

She is survived by three sons, Ronnie Embry of Oakland, Terry Embry of Charleston, Eddie Embry of Vicksburg; a step-son, Kenny Weeks of Tippo; three step-daughters, Tammy Naughton of Olive Branch, Lisa Pearson of Batesville and Vickie Weeks; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.