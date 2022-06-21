COFFEEVILE — Sonny Glynn McCullough, 83, of Coffeeville, passed away Saturday, June 25.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at First Baptist Church, Coffeeville. Interment will follow in the Elam Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. Tuesday evening at First Baptist Church, Coffeeville.

He was born September 3, 1938 in Charleston to William E. and Frances Irene Scott McCullough. Sonny had worked for a number of years for Sears Roebuck and after moving to Coffeeville farmed and had his own yard service. He honorably served our country in the US Army and was a member of the Coffeeville Church of Christ. An avid outdoorsman, Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting at every opportunity.

Survivors include two sons, Bryan McCullough (Amanda) and Jason McCullough (Rachel Hodum), both of Coffeeville; two sisters, Jean Jones of Washington and Joy Sumner (Leon) of Charleston; one brother, Jerry McCullough (Helen) of Purvis; and six grandchildren, Maeci Bowlin (Isaac) of New Orleans, La., Ben McCullough, Kamryn McCullough, Ab McCullough, Eleana McCullough and Lucy Bea McCullough, all of Coffeeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Sue McCullough and Norma McCullough; son, Sonny Glynn McCullough, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Brandi McCullough; sisters, Ruth Dees and Norma LaRue; and a brother, Maynard McCullough.

Isaac Bowlin, Randy Dees, Tim LaRue, Ab McCullough, Ben McCullough and Don McCullough will honor Sonny by carrying him to rest in the Elam Cemetery. Kevin Dees, Bill McCullough, Scott Rodgers and Jeremy Sumner will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.