MILLERSBURG, Ind. — Steve S. Biggers, 75, of Millersburg, Ind., passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, at Goshen Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Benton Mennonite Church. Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.

He was born April 7, 1947, in Webb, to Ira Donald and Mildred Jean (Winters) Biggers.

On August 20, 1988, in Bristol, Indiana he married JoEllen Sue “Jodie” Layman. She survives along with two children, Danna Biggers (Mindy) of Longtree, La. and Steve Biggers of Memphis; 4 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis (Roger) Trigg of Lexington, S.C. and Peggy (Frank) Long of Elgin, S.C.; and 2 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Steve Elliott.

Steve served in the United States Marines and received an honorable discharge. He was a member of the American Legion and the Benton Mennonite Church. Steve was an avid fisherman, he loved animals and loved to tinker and putter.

Memorial contributions may be given to any Pet Refuge. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steve S. Biggers, please visit our floral store at: https://www.elkhartcremation.com/obituary/Steve-Biggers.

In addition to the above Steve was preceded into Heaven by his stepmother, Jimmie Sue Biggers; step-siblings Reubin, Kerry and Rita Ann; half siblings, Myra Faye Biggers and Ira Donald Biggers Jr.; and leaves his half-sisters, Mary Alice and Marlene as well as step-siblings, Cindy and Jimmy, all born and raised in Tallahatchie County.