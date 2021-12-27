PEARL — Susie Brunson Morris, 69, of Pearl, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, Dec. 24.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland with graveside services following in Natchez Trace Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Susie was the strongest, loving Godly woman our family has ever known. She was the longtime owner of the Pearl Café and upon retirement was the manager of Kroger Deli. She was an amazing GanGan to Fisher and taught her children and grandchild the values of relationship with God, family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Jenny (Paul) Kennon and Samantha (James) Burkes; grandson, Fisher Liles; brothers, Bob Ray (Sue) Brunson of Leland and Charlie (Barbara) Brunson of Grenada; her twin sister, Sally (Wesley) Rodgers of Charleston; sisters, Mary Ann Litten of Canton, Ga., Judy (Rodney) Mainelli of McCarley, Marsha Wallesch of Allen, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rueben Brunson and Daisy Brunson Davis; mother and father-in-law, Hosey B. and Clara Becnel Morris; husband, Jimmy Wayne Morris; grandchildren, Hunter Liles and Jacob Elliott; sisters, Charline B. Akins and Denice Muller; and brothers, Ralph Brunson; Jimmy Warden and RL Brunson.