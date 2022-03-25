GRENADA — Terry Hunt Toole, Sr. age 83, of Grenada, passed away Thursday, March 24, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Enid-Oakhill Cemetery in Enid. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was the son of James A. and Janie L. McCullar Toole and was born on November 14, 1938 in Enid.

His entire life, Terry farmed and raised cattle. He enjoyed working outdoors and loved to hunt, especially quail. Throughout the years, he enjoyed calf roping and cutting horse competitions.

Terry could usually be found working in the pasture, at the sale barn, or on his tractor until the day he passed away. Over the past few years, he also loved spending time at the famous Teasdale Fire Tower. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

The family he leaves behind include his wife, Lou Toole; one daughter, Virginia (Ginny) Sosebee; one step-daughter, Carol Senn; three sons, Mark, John and Hunt Toole; one step-son, Rick Senn; 12 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Carolyn Toole Via.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Betty Jane Mathews; three brothers, James Irwin, Robert Lee and Melvin Toole.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to: Enid-Oakhill Cemetery, C/O Bill and Missy Rogers, 1990 James Road, Enid, MS 38927.

