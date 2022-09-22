CHARLESTON — Thomas “Tommy”Wesley Ross, 80, of Charleston, passed away Thursday night, Sept. 22, at the ICU unit in Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 25, at Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy with interment following in the church cemetery. Womble Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

He was born in Charleston on February 15, 1942, to Kathleen Hunnicutt Ross and Tom James Ross. Tommy graduated from Charleston High School in 1959. He was married to Joan Elaine Harris Ross on September 29, 1967.

Tommy and Joan lived most of their lives in Charleston. Tommy worked at Parchman State Penitentiary, where he retired after 30 years. He was a two-time president of the United States Deputy Warden’s Association (which was a rare event). He was the recipient of the Norman Beisner award, which is the highest honor of the Association. He was a long term board member, where he was instrumental in guiding new officers and assisting in shaping the organization.

He was a member of Adams Arbor Church of God of Prophecy, where he was a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, sound technician, cemetery officer, and overall historian of the beginnings of Adams Arbor. He was honored to go to International Youth Camp of the Church of God of Prophecy as staff member.

Tommy was a well-known storyteller and local historian for the local area and for Adams Arbor Church.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ross; his father, Tom James Ross and his mother, Kathleen Ross.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Medders and (son-in-love) Greg Medders, Mandy Britt and (son-in-love) Dennis Britt; and 4 grandchildren, Houston and Nolan Medders and Jesse Kate and Piper Britt. He is also survived by a host of Ross cousins who he loved dearly.

Condolences can be made online at www.womblefuneralhome.com.