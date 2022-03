TUTWILER — Tod Dewayne Logan, age 60, retired cotton gin manager, passed away Friday, March 4, as the result of an accident.

Visition is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Womble Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sumner.

He is survived by his wife, Mia Ray Logan; two daughters, Amber Pearl Head of Itta Bena and Charlie Logan Holand of Ruleville; a sister, two brothers, and 5 grandchildren.