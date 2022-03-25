TILLATOBA — Tommy Lee Kendall, Sr., 75, of Tillatoba, passed away Tuesday, March 22, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Willow Springs Assembly of God near Enid with Rev. Tommy Darby officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery at Teasdale. The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m. Friday evening and one hour prior to the service Saturday, all at the church.

Mr. Kendall was born March 1, 1947, in Bruce to Robert Matthew and Martha Estelle Wortham Kendall. He enjoyed a career spanning over 30 years at Lehman-Roberts, where he retired as plant manager. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed taking advantage of any opportunity to go hunting or fishing. He was also a race car enthusiast.

Survivors include his son, Tommy Kendall and his wife, Wendy, of Madison; two daughters, Tammie Johnson and her husband, Walter, and April Fajen and her husband, Michael, all of Tillatoba; 6 grandchildren, Cameron Kendall, Matthew Johnson (Ashley), Kendall Fajen, Corri Kendall, Hunter Fajen and Fisher Johnson; and seven siblings, Hattie “Sissie” Anderson, Carl Kendall, Vickie Snyder, James “Stump” Nichols, Doug Nichols, Paula Fisk and Diane Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Millie Catherine Kendall; and nine siblings, Louise McElhaney, Robert “Bud” Kendall, Gerald Dean Bolen, Shirlene “Susie” Box, Mickey Nichols, Joe Glen Nichols, Noel Nichols, Steve Nichols and Dean Nichols.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Snyder, Nick Snyder, Brent Anderson, Cody Arbuckle, Jason Smith and Wayne Box.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.