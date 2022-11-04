OAKLAND — Travis Gerald Burchfield, age 69, former life insurance sales manager, passed away at his home Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Funeral services are 3 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Womble Funeral Home in Charleston. Visitation for the family will begin at 1 p.m. and for friends at 2 p.m. Bro. Adalbert Adcock will conduct the service. Interment will follow at Magnolia Gardens Cemetery at Paynes. Womble Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was born June 3, 1952 in Kosciusko to Ruthie Pearl McCool Leonard and the late J. B. Burchfield. He was married to Sherry Clark Burchfield and they shared 27 years of marriage together.

Travis is survived by his mother, Ruthie Pearl McCool Leonard; wife, Sherry Clark Burchfield; four daughters, Amy Wilson (Josh) of Paynes, Casie Michelle Porter of Oakland,, Angie White (Ben) of Mooreville and Kelli Morgan Beckham (Chaille) of Oakland; a son, Chad Porter (Treba) of Philadelphia; a sister, Debbie Morris (Lee) of Bruce; a brother, Carl Edward Burchfield (Miranda) of Enid; eight grandchildren, Blake Cummins, Brent Cummins, Madison White, Kaleb Cooper, Luke Porter, Leighallyn Porter, David Todd, and Jessica Weir; and four great-grandchildren, Elliott Cummins, Madison Todd, Matthew Weir, and Cody Weir.

He is preceded in death by his father, J. B. Burchfield.

Pallbearers are Blake Cummins, Brent Cummins, Luke Porter, David Todd, Steven Weir and Josh Wilson. Honorary pallbearer is Ben White.

