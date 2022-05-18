WATER VALLEY — William Mack “Bill“ Atkinson Jr., age 83, of Water Valley, passed away Monday, May 16, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Visitation is planned for Friday, May 20, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks with interment following in Pine Crest Cemetery.

He was a graduate of West Tallahatchie High School in Webb and worked and retired from AFLAC.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jeanna Suggs.

He is survived by a daughter, Barbara Lynn Kakta; two sisters; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.