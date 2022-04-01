CHARLESTON — William “W.T.” Barefoot, age 97, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, at Tallahatchie General Extended Care Facility in Charleston.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Jan. 7, beginning 2 p.m. at Magnolia Garden Cemetery at Paynes.

W.T. was born November 14, 1924, in Dancy, one of nine children of Carrie and James L. Barefoot. He graduated as salutatorian and class president from Cumberland High School.

During World War II in 1944, he joined the U.S. Marines and trained in San Diego, Calif. He was then deployed to the South Pacific, where he served from the first day of the invasion of Iwo Jima until the day it was secured. He served his country until 1946 and was discharged as a corporal.

Following Iwo Jima, W.T. worked on his family farm and gained a position at the D.L. Fair Lumber Company as a cruiser, which led to him purchasing his own sawmill company. In 1954, he moved to Texas to work in the oil fields. He started as a roughneck, and worked his way up to rig superintendent.

He enjoyed the challenges of the oil fields, but longed to return home to Mississippi to clear and farm land he had previously purchased. He retired in 1990, allowing him to dedicate more time to his love of fishing.

A member of Charleston Church of Christ, W.T. is survived by his children, Larry W. Barefoot of Charleston, Harry E. Barefoot (Ann) of Charleston, Susan B. Houston (George) of Sumner, Gregory G. Barefoot of Enid and Bradley C. Barefoot (Vickey) of Pope; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Carrie Barefoot; his wife, Estelle Hillhouse Barefoot; and his oldest son, Thomas Andy Barefoot.

