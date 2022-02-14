CALHOUN CITY — William “Billy” Calder, age 78, departed from this life on Monday, Jan. 31, at Baptist Calhoun Nursing Home in Calhoun City.

The received friends on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 12 p.m. The funeral service honoring Billy’s life was held on Wednesday, Feb. 2,, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce with Bro. Robert Earl Alexander officiating.

He was born on March 29, 1943, in Charleston to A.C. Calder and Mary Evelyn Burrus Calder.

Billy worked many years at Memphis Hardwood until his retirement. He attended Rocky Branch Baptist Church until his health declined.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife Susie Calder; a daughter, Rachael Calder; his parents, A.C. Calder and Mary Evelyn Burrus Calder; a sister Clara Bernice Busby; and a brother, Benjamin Calder.

Survivors include two sons: William R. Calder, of Oxford, and Chris (Wanda) Calder of Grenada; two step-sons, Timothy Sullivan (Kerry) of Dyer, Tenn. and Faron Sullivan of Jackson, Tenn.; three sisters, Linda Kelly, Gail Booth, and Mary Richey, all of Charleston; two brothers, Frank Calder of Athens, Ala. and Vernon Calder, of Charleston; four grandchildren, Jason Busby, Emily Busby, Tony L. Busby, and Linda Ann Marie Ellis.