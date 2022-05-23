OAKLAND — William Elliott Meek, age 72, of Oakland passed away Saturday, May 21, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until service time beginning 11 a.m. in the chapel of Newsom Funeral Home in Charleston with Bro. Joe May officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Macel Appleton, John Ball Burnett, Gordon Stanford, Eddie Reynolds, Collin Cuykendall and Shayne Ford. There will be a private family-only interment.

He was a graduate of East Tallahatchie High School and Northwest Community College. He retired from Mississippi Department of Transportation after 40 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katrina Meek Cox; and his parents, William and Eleanor Meek.

He is survived by a son, William Elliott Meek (Trey); two grandchildren, Joseph Webb Cox and Anna Jade Cox; one sister, Rebecca Nell Meek Stover (Douglas) of Hernando; one brother, Sherman Allen Meek (Vickey) of Oakland; two nieces, Holli Meek Ford (Shayne) of Oakland and Rebecca Meek Lee (Gordon) of Rosebloom; and five great nieces.

The family request memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Charleston.

