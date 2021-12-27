CHARLESTON — William Earl Redd, age 74, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. today at Womble Funeral Home chapel in Charleston. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.. Interment will follow at Brazil Cemetery.

William is survived by his wife, Teresa Redd; two daughters, Mary Ellen Guynes of Barton, Ark., and Sonia Lynn Weeks of Finger, Tenn.., two sons, William Thomas Redd of Barton, Ark., and Jeremy Bradford Redd of Thaxton; three sisters, three brothers, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.