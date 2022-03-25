COURTLAND — Willy Sayle, age 44, of Courtland, passed away Sunday, March 20.

A celebration of life service was held Friday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at Courtland Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Brooks officiating. The immediate family gathered for a private interment service at the cemetery.

Willy was an electrician by trade, considered by his family to be a very hard worker, musician in the church band, compassionate and a great dad to his children.

The family he leaves behind to forever cherish his memory include his wife, Destiny Pettit Sayle of Courtland; one daughter, Wylee Sayle of Southaven; three sons, Jaxon Sayle and Cash Sayle, both of Courtland, and Nicholas Smith of Charleston; his mother, Dale Patterson (Tom) of Charleston; his father, Johnny Sayle (Jennifer) of Heber Springs, Arkansas; two sisters, Crystal Brasher (Seburn) of Charleston, and Amelia Sayle of Portland, Oregon; and two brothers, Greene Sayle (Lauryn) of Hernando and Jay Sayle of Charleston.

The family requests memorials be made to www.autismspeaks.org.

