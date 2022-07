GULFPORT — Wiltavis Brown, age 32, of Gulfport passed away Saturday, July 2.

Visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Tutwiler Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Old Antioch Baptist Church at Sumner with interment following in Oakland Cemetery at Sumner.