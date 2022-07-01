CHARLESTON — Yolanda “Dimple” Keglar Berkley passed away after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28.

She transitioned peacefully surrounded by loved ones into the hands of God after a very fulfilled life dedicated to her family and serving as a healthcare professional for over 28 years.

Funeral services were held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at New Town Missionary Baptist Church in Charleston with interment following in St. John Cemetery. Clark-Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

She was born in Charleston, Mississippi, on June 29, 1972, to Quinsola and Robert Keglar. Dimple was the youngest of 15 siblings and was the family’s baby in word and deed.

Yolanda accepted Christ as her savior at St. John Baptist Church, where she attended service often with siblings. She was a 1989 graduate of Charleston High School.

Yolanda enlisted into the Mississippi National Guard in 1990 and served honorably for four years while pursuing her license practical nursing degree at Northwest Community College. She continued to pursue her nursing career, culminating with a master’s degree in nursing concentrating in family practice. For the last 20 years, she served her community as one of the first African-American nurse practitioners at the Charleston Clinic, significantly impacting the healthcare outcome in her community.

She married the love of her life and traveling companion, Yusef Berkley, on Oct. 27, 2017. Yolanda was a devoted wife, mother, sister, auntie, and friend. She was passionate about her profession, interior design, sewing, retail therapy, traveling, and family gatherings.

Yolanda will be forever missed, and her memories will be cherished by her mother Quinsola Keglar of Charleston; husband Yusef Berkley of Hernando; her children, Reycardo “Dre” (Brittany) Bradford, and grandson, Ryan Bradford, both of Charleston, and daughter, Yazmeen Berkley of Hernando; siblings, Ernest (Margie) Smith of Gary, Ind., Leroy Smith, Eric Keglar, Birdia Keglar, and LaJoyce (Calvin) Stewart, all of Charleston, Luella Wallace and Sandra S. Hudson of Columbia, S.C., Edith Glaspie of Solon, Ohio, and Willie Keglar, Clara Turner and Wandra Fairley, all of Detroit, Mich.; and her uncles, Ulysses (Vicki) and Andrew (Betsy), both of Chicago, Ill.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Keglar; sister, Barbara Jean; brother, Leon (Bridget); and grandmothers, Callie Glover and Birdia B. Keglar.

She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and patients that adored her.