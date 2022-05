CHARLESTON — Henrietta Lark Wilson (known to most as Mama John), age 96 of Charleston, passed away Sunday, May 15, Frankfort, Ky.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28, at Boclair Drive Church of Christ in Charleston. The wake/visitation will be from 11 a.m.- to 12 p.m. with the service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Jerusalem M.B. Church Cemetery near Cascilla.