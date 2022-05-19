Special to The Sun-Sentinel

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi this month, including the following from the Tallahatchie County area, the university announced in a news release on Tuesday:

» Danyria Allison, of Webb, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Business Administration.

» Shanterria Brown, of Charleston, majored in Management and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

» Joey Gordon, of Enid, majored in University Studies and earned a Bachelor of University Studies from the General Studies.

» Jessica Herron, of Charleston, majored in English and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

» Anna Hodges, of Oakland, majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.

» Nikyra Jenkins, of Oakland, majored in Psychology and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.

» Yahaira Lee, of Charleston, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Master of Criminal Justice from the Graduate School.

» Cearra Moore, of Oakland, majored in Journalism and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the School of Journalism and New Media.

» Lamanda Moore, of Charleston, majored in Teaching and earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from the Graduate School.

» Jasmine Reed, of Charleston, majored in Communication Sciences/ Disorders and earned a Master of Education from the Graduate School.

» James Stennett, of Charleston, majored in General Business and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

» Madalynn Williamson, of Tutwiler, majored in Juris Doctor Law and earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.