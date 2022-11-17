SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College announces that their new soiree event will feature a performance by Mississippi native, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives.

The event, presented by Mini Systems Inc., is set for Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Northwest Soiree is the college’s premiere fund-raising and community recognition event at the new Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia.

This formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

Tickets go on sale at noon, Nov. 28, and may be purchased online at nwccpac.org.

Proceeds from this event help move forward the college’s vision of transforming students’ lives, enriching communities and striving for excellence in educational programs and services.

For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement, at the Northwest Foundation Office at 662-560-1103 or send an email to pgordon@northwestms.edu.

For additional information about the college, its programs and other offerings, visit the website at northwestms.edu.