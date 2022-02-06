Special to The Sun-Sentinel

SENATOBIA — Northwest Mississippi Community College on Tuesday announced the names of local residents receiving spring 2022

The North- west President’s List is reserved for full-time students who completed the semester with a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0.

Among the 696 distinguished students named to the President’s List are Jamaya Batteast, Shelby Boone, Sara Booth, Caleb Buckley and Jessica McQueen, all of Charleston; Adison McCurdy of Enid; Keely-Shay Buckley and Quintovia Blackburn, both of Oakland; Ashlynn Melton of Tutwiler; Kenneth Powell of Vance; and Sandra Chow, Carly Flautt and Raymond Rembert, all of Webb.

The Vice President’s List honors full-time Northwest students who completed the semester with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.

Among the 312 full-time NWCC students who were named to the Vice President’s List for the spring 2022 semester are Madison Melton, Laura Miller and Shaneisha Sargent, all of Charleston; Chloe-Grace Box of Oakland; and Ji’Mya Johnson of Tutwiler.