Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials this week announced recent graduates receiving degrees and certificates for the spring 2022 semester.

NWCC announced 465 grads awarded the Associate of Arts degree, including Ja’Maya Batteast, Caleb Buckley, Jalen Jones, Madison Melton and Tawanda Spearman, all of Charleston; Adison McCurdy of Enid; and Keunte Pittman of Tippo.

Among 137 graduates receiving the Associate of Applied Science degree were Connor Burchfield of Cascilla, Samuel Alford of Holcomb and Lagarrian Neal of Oakland.

A total of 240 graduates were awarded the Career Certificate, including Jessica Ford of Charleston; Quintovia Blackburn, Lagarrian Neal and A’Keston Suggs, all of Oakland; and Raymond Rembert Jr. of Webb.

The Technical Certificate was awarded to 106 NWCC graduates, including Connor Burchfield of Cascilla and Lagarrian Neal of Oakland.

The college’s 110th commencement exercises were held on May 6.