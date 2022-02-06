Special to The Sun-Sentinel

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi has announced students named to the spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Roll, reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75 to 4.0.

Local residents named to the honors list are:

» Danyria Allison, of Webb, majoring in Criminal Justice

» Tykrah Chapple, of Tutwiler, majoring in Social Work

» Jacob Draper, of Holcomb, majoring in Biological Science

» Jada Harris, of Tutwiler, majoring in Social Work

» Jessica Herron, of Charleston, majoring in English

» Troy Hill, of Cascilla, majoring in Civil Engineering

» Nikyra Jenkins, of Oakland, majoring in Psychology

» William Miller, of Charleston, majoring in Exercise Science

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation at any time during the semester.