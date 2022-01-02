JACKSON – For more than 12 years, Entergy Mississippi employees have volunteered to help customers who qualify for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit receive help claiming the money they have earned. And this year is no different.

The company is also continuing its partnership with community advocates to support free IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance tax preparation services for qualifying customers. Funding for this effort is provided through shareholder contributions and does not impact customer bills.

Since 2009, Entergy’s support of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites has helped return $298 million to more than 164,000 residents throughout the company’s utility service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In Mississippi, nearly 35,000 residents have received more than $76 million.

The federal government estimates EITC has lifted more than 5.6 million people out of poverty, including 3 million children. However, one out of five people who qualify for the EITC fail to claim it.

“The Earned Income Tax Credit is one of our country’s more effective tools for lifting low-income workers and their families above the poverty line,” said Amy Davidson, Entergy Mississippi senior public affairs representative. “Our goal is to increase the amount of federal money returned to our customers by raising awareness of the credit and supporting VITA sites to help qualified customers avoid high fees.”

Free tax preparation services are provided at VITA sites throughout the 2022 tax season. At local VITA sites, IRS-certified volunteers from Entergy Mississippi and community partners will be available to help residents who earn $57,000 or less determine if they qualify to receive the tax benefits. Qualifying families can receive as much as $6,700 through EITC.

In some VITA locations, local community partners are offering appointments for tax preparation services, drop-off tax prep services, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more. Contact the provider in your community to confirm available services. VITA site locations are available at entergy.com/freetaxhelp or by calling 211. Residents may sign up to have their taxes prepared at getyourrefund.org. Information from getyourrefund.org will be used to match a tax filer with a nearby VITA provider.

