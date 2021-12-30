JACKSON — The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas holiday enforcement period concluded Sunday, Dec. 26, at midnight. The period began Thursday, Dec. 23, at 6 a.m.

MHP issued 6,520 citations, made 146 arrests for impaired driving and investigated 174 crashes resulting in 30 injuries with one fatal crash and one death.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, at about 6:36 a.m., MHP responded to a fatal crash on Highway 503 in Jasper County. A 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Darion Milsap of Vossburg, traveled north on Highway 503 when the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. Milsap received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

— w —

An overview of Christmas travel period enforcement statistics in 2021 and 2020 reveals the following:

» 2021 Christmas holiday enforcement totals, Dec. 23-26

• Citations – 6,520

• Seat belt and child restraint citations – 589

• DUI citations – 146

• Crashes – 174

• Fatal crashes – 1

• Fatalities – 1

• Motorist assists – 96

» 2020 Christmas holiday enforcement totals, Dec. 23-27

• Citations – 5,397

• Seat belt and child restraint citations – 342

• DUI citations – 130

• Crashes – 201

• Fatal crashes – 3

• Fatalities – 4

• Motorist assists – 77

— w —

In Troop D, the Greenwood district of MHP, 394 citations were written, including 7 for DUI, 38 for seat belt and 11 for child restraint violations. There were 18 collisions resulting in two injuries.

In Troop E, the Batesville District of MHP, 953 citations were written, including 18 for DUI, 78 for seat belt and four for child restraint violations. There were 24 collisions resulting in seven injuries.