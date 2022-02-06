Special to The Sun-Sentinel

JACKSON — The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that it issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1,615 motorists for seat belt violations statewide during the Memorial Day holiday travel period, which began Friday, May 27, at 12:01 a.m. and ended at midnight Monday.

MHP also investigated 125 crashes resulting in 49 injuries, with four fatal crashes and four deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in Claiborne, Stone, Washington and Yazoo counties.

In addition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division conducted 420 inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

In MHP Troop E, headquartered at Batesville, there were 10 automotive crashes resulting in three injuries over the holidays.

In addition, Troop E cited 106 people for DUI offenses, made 26 drug arrests and 12 felony arrests, writing a total of 1,651 citations. Of those, 158 were for seat belt violations and 27 for child restraint violations.

In MHP Troop D, based in Greenwood, there were 20 collisions with one fatality and 11 injuries.

Troop E cited 16 people for DUI offenses and had one felony arrest, writing a total of 1,162 citations. Of those, 156 were for seat belt violations and 27 for child restraint violations.