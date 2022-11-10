The Tallahatchie County Extension office is partnering with the Panola County Extension office to conduct an informational forestry meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Batesville Extension building, located at 394 U.S. 51.

Dinner will be served, and Natural Resources Conservation Service offices from both counties will be represented as they discuss programs and assistance that they offer regarding forestry in Panola and Tallahatchie counties.

Please RSVP for the event by Friday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m., by calling either Extension office, in Batesville at 662-563-6260 or in Charleston at 662-647-8746.