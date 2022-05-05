By BRITTANY GREEN

Special to The Sun-Sentinel

CLEVELAND — Delta State University’s Continuing Education Department will offer a lifeguard certification class in May.

Lifeguard certification is required for anyone interested in working as a lifeguard or at a community pool throughout the year. To be eligible for the class, individuals must be at least age 15, be in sound health, attend all nights of certification class and pass the preliminary swim test held on night one.

Those completing the certification course will also be certified in CPR and have the ability to save lives as a certified lifeguard.

The certification, taught by Ronnie Mayers, will be held May 16-19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the DSU Aquatics Center. The cost of the course is $190, which includes the instructor fee and the certification card that is good for two years.

Registration is available online through DSU Continuing Education at www.deltastate.edu/ conedsummercamps.

Call Elizabeth Joel at 662- 846-4871 for more details.