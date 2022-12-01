OAKLAND — The Mississippi Economic Development Council Inc. (MEDC) Scholarship Committee has awarded Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce President Linda Ross Aldy a full tuition scholarship to attend the True South Economic Development Course at the University of Southern Mississippi for the 2023 fall semester.

This is an introductory course exposing participants to the fundamentals and practice of creating jobs, increasing wealth, improving the tax base and enhancing a community’s quality-of-life, and the first step in pursuing professional certification.

The True South Basic Economic Development Course is designed for community leaders and stakeholders who participate in the process of community economic development.

The course will cover the following topics:

• Managing an Economic Development Organization

• Ethics in Economic Development

• Business Retention and Expansion

• Workforce De-velopment

• Entrepreneurial and Small Business Development

• Marketing and Attraction

• Strategic Planning

• Real Estate Development

• Economic Development Finance

• Community Development

“I am so honored to have been named a scholarship recipient for this prestigious program. I look forward to sharing the knowledge I gain and putting it to work for Oakland and the surrounding area,” Aldy said.

Funding for the MEDC Economic/Community Development Scholarship program is provided by MEDC, Cooperative Energy, Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi Power Company and Mississippi Development Authority.