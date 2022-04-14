By Alina Snowden

Special to The Sun-Sentinel

Fentanyl is making a huge impact on the world of drugs. It is being illicitly manufactured and people are taking it without knowing. Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than heroin and can be absorbed through the skin.

In the past three years, 60% of opioid-related deaths were caused by fentanyl. Fentanyl is cheap to produce, causing it to be found all over the streets and used to cut other drugs. With that occurring, people are overdoing and dying. It is important to know what to look for if you suspect a loved one is using fentanyl.

Here are the most common symptoms of fentanyl abuse:

• Drowsiness

• Confusion

• Weakness

• Dry mouth

• Constricted pupils

• Unconsciousness

• Slowed respirations

• Decreased heart rate

• Nausea

• Sweating

• Flushing

• Still or rigid muscles

• Tight feeling in the throat

• Difficulty concentrating

Finding out your child or loved one is using fentanyl can be scary and overwhelming. If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, reach out for help.

