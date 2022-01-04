By HANNAH EAST

Special to The Sun-Sentinel

JACKSON – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is hosting two day camps this summer for students around the state. Any child entering first through the sixth grade is eligible to register.

“I’m excited to announce the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is hosting summer camps this June and July for our younger students,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity to allow their children to learn the importance of agriculture and farmstead living in a fun and stimulating environment.”

The “Grow a Farm” camp is for students entering first through third grade and will be held Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Over these four days, campers will learn about the various aspects of designing and managing farmland, such as the importance of water quality, soil stability and both crop and livestock management. The registration fee is $125 per student.

The “Field to Market” camp is for students entering fourth through sixth grade and will be held Monday, July 18, through Thursday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Over these four days, campers will discover creative ways to run a successful farm, including how to sell products at a farmers market. The registration fee is $125 per student.

Breakfast and lunch will not be included; students are encouraged to bring a lunch.

For more day camp information, contact Rachel Bone at rachel@mdac.ms.gov or 601-432-4500.

The museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.