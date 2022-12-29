By Bonnie Coblentz

MSU Extension Service

STARKVILLE — Mississippi agricultural producers shattered previous records in 2022 with an estimated $9.7 billion in production value based on high market prices that almost kept pace with higher production costs.

Poultry, consistently the state’s No. 1 commodity, saw the biggest increase in estimated value. MSU Extension experts calculate that poultry had a value of $3.8 billion in Mississippi in 2022.

Soybeans are the next giant in Mississippi agriculture, bringing an estimated $1.8 billion in value in 2022, up 22% from 2021.

No. 3 on Mississippi’s list of top agricultural crops is forestry, up 15% in estimated value in 2022 to $1.3 billion.

Corn and cotton come next in estimated value to the state. Corn declined almost 11% to $631 million, while cotton lint and seed rose 37% to $624 million.

Livestock reached No. 6 on the overall agricultural value list, with an estimated 2022 value of $456 million, up 17% from the previous year. Mississippi retains its rank as the nation’s No. 1 catfish producer; this commodity rose 6% to an estimated value of $258 million in 2022.

Hay production supports the state’s livestock industry, and despite the summer drought, this crop came in at No. 8 overall with an estimated 2022 value of $164 million, up almost 15% from the previous year.

Sweet potatoes ranked next in estimated value, up just 2% to $112 million.

Specialty crops rounded out the top 10 in Mississippi agriculture, bringing an estimated $111 million in overall value to the state, up 2% from the previous year. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, nuts and nursery crops.