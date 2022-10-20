PEARL — The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) on Monday issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert.

The MFC encourages the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. As a result, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, with 3,032 acres burned since Sept. 15, 2022. These conditions, combined with the high winds and low humidity expected from the approaching dry cold fronts, create an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.

Currently, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Copiah, Humphreys, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lee, Marion, Noxubee, Panola, Pike, Pontotoc, Quitman, Sunflower, Tate, Union, Walthall, Washington and Yazoo counties have burn bans. (Tallahatchie County was under a burn ban from Sept. 28 until Oct. 12, when it was allowed to expire.) Check the website (www.mfc.ms.gov) periodically, as this list is continuously updated.

“Until the wildfire conditions improve, we ask everyone to use caution while doing outdoor activities and be mindful of all ignition sources,” MFC said in a statement.

The below tips should be followed when it is safe to have an outdoor fire:

• Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place.

• Do not burn on windy days.

• Stay abreast of changing weather conditions.

• Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least 5 feet wide around your fire.

• Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g., rake, shovel, water).

• Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by dialing 911, or you can also contact MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE (1-833-632-3473).