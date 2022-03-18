By KATHERINE H. ELLARD

Holmes Community College

GRENADA — Each year, the Holmes Community College Grenada campus holds a creative writing contest.

All winners receive cash prizes furnished by the Holmes Foundation. First- and second-place winners are forwarded to the Mississippi Community College Creative Writing Association Contest and will be published in Holmes’ literary magazine, Reflections.

Winners of the “Poetry” category were:

» First place: Olivia Pharr of Charleston, for “Gotta Little Bit of Heaven on My Mind”

» Second place: Benjamin Childers of Carrollton, for “Evil Men and Their Fate”

Winners of the “Short Story” portion were:

» First place: Alexander Willoughby of Grenada, for “The Forest of Shadow”

» Second place: Kevion McGee of Grenada, for “The England Killer”

Finally, Jillian Craig of Grenada took home first place in “Creative Non-Fiction” for her work titled “Burning Icy Bridges.”

For more information about the Grenada campus creative writing contest, contact Amy Land at aland@holmescc.edu.